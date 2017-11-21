Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores two points in win
Backlund had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Backlund now has eight points in his past seven games and has really gotten the job done in November. He's only had two games this month where he's failed to get on the scoresheet, so keep riding his performances.
