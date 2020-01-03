Backlund netted a shorthanded goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Backlund's goal was a rare one -- he scored while the Flames were attempting to kill the Rangers' five-on-three. The Swede added two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in the contest. Backlund has six scores and 12 helpers through 43 games this year, although he has stepped it up with five points in his last 10 outings.