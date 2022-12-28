Backlund scored a goal on four shots during a 2-1 loss to the visiting Oilers on Tuesday.

Backlund, who notched his first point in six outings, nearly sent the game into overtime. With goalie Jacob Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker, the 33-year-old center hit the post with four seconds remaining. After converting five goals during his opening 11 appearances this season, Backlund entered Tuesday with only one goal on 63 shots since Nov. 8.