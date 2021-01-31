Backlund scored an empty-net goal on four shots with four PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win at Montreal. He also had two hits and won 10 of 19 faceoffs (52.6 percent).

Backlund's empty-netter with 32 seconds left in regulation put the finishing touches on Calgary's win. The 31-year-old, who is closing in on career game No. 700, has two goals and two assists through seven contests this season. He produced 16 goals and 45 points in 70 games in 2019-20.