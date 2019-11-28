Backlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Backlund played the middleman in the third period as the '3M' line combined for the goal. Michael Frolik found Backlund, who served up Matthew Tkachuk to tie the game at two. The Swedish center has two assists and eight shots in his last three games. It's been a down year overall for Backlund, who has only 10 points in 28 games while shooting an unusually low 5.0 percent on 60 shots.