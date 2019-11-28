Flames' Mikael Backlund: Sends assist
Backlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Backlund played the middleman in the third period as the '3M' line combined for the goal. Michael Frolik found Backlund, who served up Matthew Tkachuk to tie the game at two. The Swedish center has two assists and eight shots in his last three games. It's been a down year overall for Backlund, who has only 10 points in 28 games while shooting an unusually low 5.0 percent on 60 shots.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Ends point drought with helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: No points in last five games•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Produces apple Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: One of each on power play•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Helps out in overtime•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Struggling recently•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.