Backlund logged an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Backlund continued his strong play of late when he set up Andrew Mangiapane's second-period marker. Over his last 14 contests, Backlund has four goals and nine assists. He's always been a solid second-half performer, and it's led him to a career year with 54 points through 79 outings so far. The center has added 250 shots on net, 95 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-22 rating.
