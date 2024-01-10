Backlund posted an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Backlund has three helpers over the first five games of January. He set up a Blake Coleman tally late in the third period to seal the Flames' win. Backlund has 21 points, 112 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 41 contests in a third-line role. He's in line with his usual level of production at the midpoint of the Flames' season.