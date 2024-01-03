Backlund earned an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Backlund has two goals and two assists over his last four games, continuing his steady but not explosive offense. He has just one multi-point effort, a two-goal game in Seattle on Nov. 4, this season. Overall, the center is at 19 points, 93 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.