Backlund notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Backlund set up Blake Coleman on the Flames' lone goal of the game. The assist was Backlund's first of the year, and he's up to four points in nine contests. The veteran center has maintained his regular ice time despite playing on the third line -- he's averaged 17:26 per game this season. He's added 32 shots on net, 10 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating.