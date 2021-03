Backlund recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Backlund set up Milan Lucic for a shot in the second period, and Lucic scored on a second attempt to get the Flames on the board. The 31-year-old Backlund has 12 points, 53 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through 22 contests. The Flames' inconsistent offense makes the Swede risky to roster -- he's got four points in the last two games, but he went eight contests without a point prior to that.