Backlund recorded two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Backlund had the secondary helpers on goals by Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin in Monday's contest. The 31-year-old Backlund has three points in his last two games since he snapped a four-game point drought. The Swede's been a bit streaky in 2020-21 -- he has 15 points, 72 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 28 contests overall.