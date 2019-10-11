Flames' Mikael Backlund: Sets up tying goal
Backlund dished an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
The assist was a sublime pass to Noah Hanifin, who buried the game-tying goal. Backlund hadn't recorded a point in the previous three games of the year. The Swedish center now has seven shots on goal to go with his lone helper.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.