Backlund scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Backlund earned his second multi-point effort in a row. All three of his power-play points this season have come over the last two games, and he's also up to three shorthanded points with his goal, which was the game-winner. The 36-year-old center has racked up 12 goals, 31 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 47 appearances, including 15 points over his last 13 outings. He needs one more point to match his 76-game total from 2024-25.