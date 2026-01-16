Flames' Mikael Backlund: Shines on special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Backlund scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Backlund earned his second multi-point effort in a row. All three of his power-play points this season have come over the last two games, and he's also up to three shorthanded points with his goal, which was the game-winner. The 36-year-old center has racked up 12 goals, 31 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 47 appearances, including 15 points over his last 13 outings. He needs one more point to match his 76-game total from 2024-25.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Recent surge brings value•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Opens scoring in win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Leads offense with three points•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Nets two goals in win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go against Sharks•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Doesn't finish game•