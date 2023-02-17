Backlund notched a shorthanded assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Backlund's four-game point streak ended Monday in Ottawa, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He applied pressure and corralled a loose puck to set up Elias Lindholm on the Flames' first tally. Backlund has 15 points in 17 outings since the start of January, signaling another strong second half of the campaign for the veteran center. He's up to 34 points, including three while shorthanded, with 171 shots on net, 63 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 55 outings this season.