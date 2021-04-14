Backlund recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Backlund had the secondary helper on a Juuso Valimaki tally in the first period. The 32-year-old Backlund has racked up two goals and four assists since he missed a game due to an undisclosed injury. The Swede is at 25 points, 106 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances. He's known for finishing seasons strong, so fantasy managers may want to give him a look down the stretch.