Backlund logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Backlund has a helper in each of the last three games. The 34-year-old center is one of the few Flames making a positive impact during their three-game losing streak. For the season, he has three assists, 21 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven contests in a middle-six role.

