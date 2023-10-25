Backlund logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
Backlund has a helper in each of the last three games. The 34-year-old center is one of the few Flames making a positive impact during their three-game losing streak. For the season, he has three assists, 21 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven contests in a middle-six role.
