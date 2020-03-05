Flames' Mikael Backlund: Snags helper
Backlund dished an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Backlund saw a six-game point streak end in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but he was right back on the scoresheet Wednesday. The Swede has 43 points (15 tallies, 28 helpers), 150 shots and a plus-4 rating in 58 games this year. Since the start of January, Backlund has accumulated 26 points in as many outings in a strong second-half surge.
