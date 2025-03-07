Backlund scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Backlund had gone 15 games without a goal, and he was limited to two assists with a minus-10 rating in that span. Despite his struggles on offense, he remains in a top-six role -- it's not like the Flames have better centers who can match Backlund's two-way skills. The 35-year-old has 11 goals, 23 points, 143 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances this season. In previous years, he's been a strong second-half player, but it doesn't look like he'll be able to tap into that magic in 2024-25.