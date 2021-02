Backlund scored a goal and two assists, one of them short-handed, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The 31-year-old hadn't found the scoresheet in eight straight games coming into Saturday, but Backlund quickly snapped his slump by lighting the lamp less than five minutes into the first period before recording his helpers in the second. On the season, Backlund now has four goals and 11 points through 21 contests, putting him right around his usual scoring pace.