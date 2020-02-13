Play

Backlund scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

It wasn't for a lack of trying from Backlund, but the Flames were unable to make his opening tally in the second period hold. The Swede is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four helpers) and now has 29 points and 121 shots through 58 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories