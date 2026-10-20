Backlund (undisclosed) exited Sunday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes in the third period, but the forward told Swedish media he "won't be out long if at all," Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports Monday.

Backlund managed just 13:32 of ice time Sunday, so he clearly got nicked up at some point during the game. If Calgary's captain doesn't suit up Thursday versus Minnesota, Morgan Frost will most likely slide into the top-line center role, while Maxim Tsyplakov could draw back into the lineup. Backlund can be considered day-to-day until more information becomes available.