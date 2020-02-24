Backlund produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Backlund had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's goal at 19:49 of the second period. Through 11 games in February, Backlund has six scores and six assists -- he's only been held off the scoresheet twice this month. That has him up to 35 points, 135 shots and a plus-1 rating in 63 contests this year.