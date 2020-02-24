Flames' Mikael Backlund: Stays hot with assist
Backlund produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Backlund had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's goal at 19:49 of the second period. Through 11 games in February, Backlund has six scores and six assists -- he's only been held off the scoresheet twice this month. That has him up to 35 points, 135 shots and a plus-1 rating in 63 contests this year.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Instant impact in loss•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go Monday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Feeling ill Sunday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Tallies twice in blowout•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Spirited effort falls short•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Manages pair of power-play points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.