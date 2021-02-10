Backlund recorded an assist and a team-high five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Backlund had a shot that generated a rebound, which Andrew Mangiapane buried for the Flames' first goal of the game. The 31-year-old Backlund has doubled his offense in the last two games, with a goal and three helpers in that span giving him eight points through 12 contests overall. The Swedish center also has 32 shots on goal, 14 hits and eight PIM this year.