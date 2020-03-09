Backlund distributed a power-play assist, fired four shots on goal and added four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Swede hasn't slowed down much in March, with three points in four games this month. Backlund now has 45 points (10 on the power play), 157 shots and a plus-3 rating in 70 appearances. Expect the 30-year-old center to push for the second 50-point campaign of his career if he keeps up his recent success.