Backlund logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Backlund posted two goals and one assist during the Flames' three-game road trip through New York, New Jersey and Boston. The 33-year-old center has five goals, two helpers, 41 shots on net, 18 hits 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 13 contests overall. Despite playing on the third line, his usage in all situations has made his ice time resemble that of a top-six forward. Backlund is a solid depth option in fantasy, especially for formats that reward shorthanded production.