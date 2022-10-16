Backlund scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Backlund led the Flames with six shots, and he cashed in just 1:13 into the game. The veteran center was held in check in Thursday's season opener, taking a minus-2 rating. On paper, he's set for a smaller role, but the 33-year-old saw 19:14 of ice time Saturday as the Flames protected a narrow lead in the third period. He's likely more of a shutdown center at this stage in his career, but he can still chip in a bit of offense.