Backlund scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

An early Arizona turnover became a goal for the Flames when Blake Coleman set up Backlund just 20 seconds into the game. With three goals and four helpers over his last 11 contests, Backlund continues to provide solid offense and strong defense from his third-line role. He's up to nine goals, 22 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances this season.