Backlund scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Backlund put the Flames on the board, redirecting a pass from Dillon Dube into the net at 9:40 of the first period. Backlund has a goal and four assists during his five-game point streak, and his last two points have come on the power play as he returns to the second unit in that situation. The center is up to six goals, 18 points, 84 shots, 18 PIM, 34 hits and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests overall.