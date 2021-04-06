Backlund scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, on five shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Backlund was fairly effective Monday, but he was the exception to the rule among Flames skaters. The 32-year-old Swede has two goals and three assists in his last five outings. For the season, Backlund's produced eight goals, 22 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in 38 contests. Five of his points have come on the power play and another two have come shorthanded.