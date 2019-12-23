Backlund scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Backlund, a 20-goal scorer in three of the last four seasons, has endured a miserable year offensively. Sunday's goal was just his fourth of the season and his first since Nov. 7. A consistent 45-point scorer prior to this season, Backlund simply has been unable to get on track and has just 16 points in 38 games.