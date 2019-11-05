Flames' Mikael Backlund: Struggling recently
Backlund has no points, 14 shots on goal and four PIM in his last seven games.
The Swedish center has been fairly cold overall this season, with two goals and two helpers in 17 games. He's reached at least 45 points in each of the last four seasons, but he's only on pace for 20 points so far in 2019-20. Backlund is only shooting 5.6 percent this season, which could explain part of his struggles. He'll likely rebound with a scoring binge later in the year to make up for the slow start.
