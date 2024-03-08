Backlund notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Backlund reached the 20-assist mark for the year when he set up an Andrew Mangiapane empty-netter in the third period. Over the last seven games, Backlund has a goal and five assists. The 34-year-old center is up to 33 points, 170 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-9 rating through 62 appearances. He should continue to be a leader among the Flames' forwards in ice time, as he's deployed in all situations.