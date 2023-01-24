Backlund produced an assist, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Backlund has earned five helpers over his last five contests. His strong work down low in the offensive zone helped generate a turnover, and he set up Andrew Mangiapane for a second-period tally. Backlund is up to 27 points, 153 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating. His line with Mangiapane and Blake Coleman has emerged as a strong possession trio, and all three can help fantasy managers in formats slightly deeper than standard.