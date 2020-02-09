Flames' Mikael Backlund: Supplies pair of helpers
Backlund recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
The Swede had the secondary helper on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period tally, and then produced a shot that Milan Lucic tipped in during a third-period power play. Backlund snapped a four-game drought with the two assists. The 30-year-old is at 25 points and 112 shots in 56 contests.
