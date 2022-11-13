Backlund notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Backlund was productive with five points during the Flames' seven-game slide. He stayed warm as they snapped the slump, setting up Trevor Lewis' shortie in the second period that stood as the game-winning goal. Backlund has eight points (two shorthanded) through 14 contests while adding 43 shots on net, 20 hits and 10 PIM. The veteran center should continue to play an all-situations role, and he's right in line with his usual scoring pace.