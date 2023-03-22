Backlund recorded a pair of power-play assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Backlund has produced three goals and five helpers over his last seven contests. He helped out on tallies by Rasmus Andersson and Elias Lindholm in this contest. Backlund is up to 17 goals with career highs in assists (32) and shots on goal (234) through 72 appearances this season. He's added 85 hits, 11 power-play points, 36 PIM and a plus-19 rating while providing his usual strong offense in the second half of the campaign.