Backlund registered two assists in the Flames' 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver on Friday.

Backlund's second helper was the primary assist on Tyler Toffoli's game-winner. Backlund is up to 17 goals and 52 points in 76 appearances this season. He hasn't found the back of the net over his last seven outings, but the 34-year-old has provided six assists in that span.