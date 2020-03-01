Flames' Mikael Backlund: Surge continues with assist
Backlund registered an assist, four shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Backlund's helper gave him a six-game point streak -- he's racked up five goals and six assists in that span. Through 14 appearances in February, he picked up 19 points, 44 shots and a plus-3 rating. The Swede now has 42 points, 144 shots and a plus-4 rating in 66 contests this season. Backlund can help fantasy owners if he can maintain a solid pace during the last month of the campaign.
