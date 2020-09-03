Backlund had 45 points (16 goals, 29 helpers) in 70 regular-season games in 2019-20. He added six points in 10 playoff games.

Backlund struggled, as many Flames skaters did, to start the season. After New Year's, the Swede was a point-per-game player with 11 goals and 17 helpers in 28 contests before the league was put on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak. Backlund typically plays better in the second half of the season. He's also been a steady contributor for the Flames -- he's finished between 45 and 53 points in each of the last five campaigns.