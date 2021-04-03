Backlund (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's game versus the Oilers.
Backlund saw 15:25 of ice time in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets, but he didn't seem to be dealing with any notable injury. The 32-year-old will try to get healthy in time for Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Hands out assist in win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Earns power-play helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pushes point streak to four games•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Sets up pair in win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pockets insurance tally•