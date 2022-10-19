Backlund scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund got to the front of the net and poked in a pass from Blake Coleman for the go-ahead goal. The tally was Backlund's second in three games this season. That's a solid scoring rate after he was limited to 12 in 82 contests last season. The veteran center has added 11 shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating while working in a third-line role.