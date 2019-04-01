Backlund scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The goal gives Backlund 21 tallies on the season, as well as 47 points in 75 games. He owns a plus-36 rating, which is third in the league, and the five shots from Sunday give him 202 for the year, the second time he's gone north of 200 shots. Backlund has settled into the mid-40s or better for points in each of the last four seasons, making him a solid option for center depth in fantasy formats.