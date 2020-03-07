Backlund scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Backlund's tally at 4:17 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The Swedish center has six goals and seven helpers in his last nine games. For the season, the 30-year-old Backlund now has 16 goals, 44 points, 153 shots and a plus-4 rating through 69 contests.