Backlund scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Backlund tied the game at 2-2 on a feed from Andrew Mangiapane in the third period. Over his last seven games, Backlund has racked up two goals, four assists and 16 shots. The 34-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 55 points, 257 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-23 rating through 81 contests in a career year.