Backlund scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Backlund broke through with a tally late in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 34-year-old didn't have a multi-point effort in December, but he was solid with seven points over 13 appearances. The center is up to 18 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 36 appearances. That's a 41-point pace over a full campaign, which is normal for Backlund, but he's also typically stronger in the second half, so there may be some room for his offense to grow.