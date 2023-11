Backlund scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Backlund snapped an eight-game goal drought with his third-period insurance tally. During that span, the center had a modest three assists with 20 shots on net. He's a notorious slow starter, but Backlund is up to nine points, 51 shots on net, 13 hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests this season. That's right on track with how he started 2022-23, which saw him end with a career-best 56 points.