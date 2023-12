Backlund scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Backlund put the Flames ahead 2-1 early in the third period, beating Anthony Stolarz on a breakaway while shorthanded, the eventual game-winner in Calgary's 3-1 victory. The goal was Backlund's first in six games -- he'd tallied just two assists in that span. Overall, the 34-year-old center has seven goals and 16 points through 31 games this season.