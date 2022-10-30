Backlund scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Backlund opened the scoring at 4:29 of the second period, though the Flames' lead lasted just 33 seconds. The goal was Backlund's third in seven games, and it was his first shorthanded point since the 2020-21 campaign. The 33-year-old center has added 29 shots on net, seven hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while centering the Flames' third line to begin 2022-23.