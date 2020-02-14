Flames' Mikael Backlund: Tallies twice in blowout
Backlund scored a pair of goals, including one shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Backlund was responsible for the Flames' second and fifth goals of the game. The Swede is on a five-game point streak -- he has four tallies, four helpers and 21 shots in that span. He's up to 10 scores, 31 points, 125 shots and a plus-1 rating in 59 outings this season.
