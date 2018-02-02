Backlund lit the lamp and added a power-play assist in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

That's now 10 goals on the season for Backlund. He likely isn't going to cross the 20-goal threshold for a third straight season, but he can blame his low shooting percentage for that. Not all is lost, though, as the Swede had 10 power-play points in 51 games.